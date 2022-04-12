Xponance Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $3,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $186.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $189.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

