Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

