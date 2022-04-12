Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

