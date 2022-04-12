Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,963 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.