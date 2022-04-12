Xponance Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 336,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

