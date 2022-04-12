Xponance Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

JWN opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

