XSGD Reaches One Day Volume of $1.25 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $156.36 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.94 or 0.07538456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,061.19 or 0.99507723 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 221,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 212,002,228 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

