Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,935 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 171,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YNDX. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

