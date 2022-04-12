Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Raised to 540.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $411.57.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.98. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

