Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $721.93

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 721.93 ($9.41) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.86). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 705 ($9.19), with a volume of 8,723 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of £412.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 799.78.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)
