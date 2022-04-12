Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $721.93

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 721.93 ($9.41) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.86). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 705 ($9.19), with a volume of 8,723 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of £412.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 799.78.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

