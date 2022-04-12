Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 97,181 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of H&R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

