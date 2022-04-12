Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

