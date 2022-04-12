Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Medifast by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Medifast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Medifast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MED opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.89. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.44 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.23%.

Several analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

