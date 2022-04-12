Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,264 shares of company stock worth $9,008,934. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

