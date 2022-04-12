Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.