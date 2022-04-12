Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hexcel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 286.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

