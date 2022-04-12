Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in RLI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.