YVS.Finance Market Cap Hits $143,315.34 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $143,315.34 and $33,646.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.19 or 0.07551012 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,595.53 or 0.99722226 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,002 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

