Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.78. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AZN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 687,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

