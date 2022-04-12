Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 million and the highest is $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.