Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $172.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.99 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

RBBN stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,385. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 138,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.