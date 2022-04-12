Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,350. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.
About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.