Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 995,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

