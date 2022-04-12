Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to post $235.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.60 million and the lowest is $234.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CONMED by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.23. 169,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,956. CONMED has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

