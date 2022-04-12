Zacks: Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

