Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

FMAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

