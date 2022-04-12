Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will report $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.32. 46,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,186. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

