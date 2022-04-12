Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will report $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.40 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $27.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 523,119 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Flex by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $824,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

