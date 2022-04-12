Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAWS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. 13,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lawson Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

