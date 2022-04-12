Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

PAA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 5,135,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,415. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.