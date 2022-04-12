Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will post $60.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.28 million. Porch Group reported sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Porch Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Porch Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Porch Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,820. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

