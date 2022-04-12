Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

ZG stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,054,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.