Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

ZG stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,054,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.