Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will report $67.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.57 million to $70.80 million. Alphatec posted sales of $44.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $305.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.06 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $372.26 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $378.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 359,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,822. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

