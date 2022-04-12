Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 926,636 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 10,608,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

