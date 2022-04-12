Zacks: Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to announce $135.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.76 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

