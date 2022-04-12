Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.22. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

