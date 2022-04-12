Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Boeing reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.41. Boeing has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.