Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to announce $7.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.72 billion and the lowest is $7.48 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $16,406,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

