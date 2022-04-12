Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post ($4.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.75). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 443,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,210. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

