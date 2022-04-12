Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Hold

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

