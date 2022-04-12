Zacks Investment Research Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

