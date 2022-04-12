Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of CASI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

