Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Buy

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 514.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

