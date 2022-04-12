Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on DSS, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DSS in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DSS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
DSS stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.59. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.46.
About DSS (Get Rating)
DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.
