Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $74.00. The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 24090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,307 shares of company stock worth $8,607,201. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

