Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $318,521.67

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Zero has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $318,521.67 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00364434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00084597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00095767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,288,088 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

