Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.48.

ZH stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

