Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

