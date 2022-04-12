Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,925,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EGP opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.15 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.