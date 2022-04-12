Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,123 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,844,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

